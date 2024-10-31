Nestle India Share Price Today on : Nestle India share are down by -0.51%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Nestle India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at ₹ 2293.55 and closed at ₹ 2264.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2293.55 and a low of ₹ 2260.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2277.62 10 2328.55 20 2447.46 50 2521.77 100 2527.64 300 2524.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2280.23, ₹2296.52, & ₹2306.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2254.43, ₹2244.92, & ₹2228.63.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Nestle India was 13.76% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The current P/E of the stock is at 67.83 & P/B is at 56.22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.50% with a target price of ₹2502.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.28% MF holding, & 11.94% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.05% in june to 4.28% in the september quarter.

