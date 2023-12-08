Net Avenue Technologies share price sees strong debut. List with gains of 133.3% at ₹42 a piece on the NSE SME
Net Avenue Technologies Share price saw a strong debut on the NSE SME with listing gains of 133.3% at ₹42 compared to issue price of ₹18.
Net Avenue Technologies share price made a strong debut on the NSE SME as they listed higher at ₹42 a piece on Friday, December 8. The price bank for the IPO stood at ₹16-18 a share and Net Avenue Technologies share was listed 133.3% higher.
