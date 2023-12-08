Net Avenue Technologies share price made a strong debut on the NSE SME as they listed higher at ₹42 a piece on Friday, December 8. The price bank for the IPO stood at ₹16-18 a share and Net Avenue Technologies share was listed 133.3% higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Avenue Technologies bidding started from November 30, 2023 and ended on December 4, 2023. The allotment for Net Avenue Technologies IPO was finalized on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO GMP today or grey market premium stood at +24. This indicated that Net Avenue Technologies share today was trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Net Avenue Technologies share price was indicated at ₹42 apiece, which was 133% higher than the IPO price of ₹18.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Net Avenue Technologies was a book building IPO of ₹10.25 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 56.96 lakh shares.

The minimum lot size for an application was 8000 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹144,000.

Not more than 50% of the offer was reserved for QIB, not less than 30% reserved for the retail portion and not less than 15% of the offer was reserved for NII (HNI).

Rajesh Nahar and Ritesh Katariya are the promoters of the company.

Incorporated in 1998, Net Avenue Technologies Limited, previously known as Net Avenue Inc. is engaged in online digital direct-to-consumer business for Indian Ethnic wear and accessories.

Net Avenue Technologies Limited's revenue increased by 5.34% and profit after tax (PAT) dropped by -32.55% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

