Tue Jun 11 2024 10:58:44
Neueon Towers, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Neueon Towers, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD

LivemintPremium
Livemint

Shares of Neueon Towers, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 62.4(0.27%) points and Sensex was up by 184.6(0.24%) points at 11 Jun 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 89.1(0.18%) points at 11 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Cipla hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 11 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
