Neueon Towers, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Neueon Towers, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD
Shares of Neueon Towers, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 62.4(0.27%) points and Sensex was up by 184.6(0.24%) points at 11 Jun 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 89.1(0.18%) points at 11 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Cipla hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
