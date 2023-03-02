New consumer co stocks outperform benchmark index
- With a return of 54% during the period under review, multi-brand footwear retail company Metro Brands was the top gainer, followed by ethnic wear brand Manyavar, and women’s apparel brand Go Colors at 47% and 17% returns, respectively.
Stocks of Indian consumer companies, which went public post-2020, have outperformed the broader benchmark index BSE Sensex, despite having a strong focus on offline business, according to venture capital and growth equity investment firm Elevation Capital.
