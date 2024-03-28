Shifting dynamics: New RBI rule raises alarms among currency derivatives traders
The rule mandates proprietary traders and retail investors to demonstrate currency exposure to participate in the currency derivatives segments provided by exchanges.
Mumbai: A recent directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on exchange-traded currency derivatives has sent ripples of concern through the market. Brokers and proprietary traders fear that this regulation could effectively sound the death knell for the segment.
