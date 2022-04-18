OPEN APP
Home / Markets / New timing for RBI-regulated market from today. Check here
Listen to this article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored the pre-pandemic trading timings in RBI-regulated markets, which includes the money market. The trading in RBI-regulated markets will start from 9 am starting today. Currently, the markets open at 10 am.

Informing about its decision, the RBI said, "With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 A.M."

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks.

These markets are regulated by RBI

Call/notice/term money; market repo in government securities; tri-party repo in government securities; commercial paper and certificates of deposit; repo in corporate bonds; government securities (central government securities, state development loans and treasury bills); Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) trades, including forex derivatives; and rupee interest rate derivatives. 

Check below the revised timing:

MINT PREMIUM See All

  • Call/notice/term money – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
  • Market repo in Government Securities – 9:00 am to 2:30 pm
  • Tri-party repo in Government Securities – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
  • Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit –  9:00 am to 3:30 pm
  • Repo in Corporate Bonds-9:00 am to 3:30 pm
  • Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills) – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
  • Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm
  • Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives –9:00 am to 3:30 pm

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout