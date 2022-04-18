The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored the pre-pandemic trading timings in RBI-regulated markets, which includes the money market. The trading in RBI-regulated markets will start from 9 am starting today. Currently, the markets open at 10 am.

Informing about its decision, the RBI said, "With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 A.M."

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks.

These markets are regulated by RBI

Call/notice/term money; market repo in government securities; tri-party repo in government securities; commercial paper and certificates of deposit; repo in corporate bonds; government securities (central government securities, state development loans and treasury bills); Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) trades, including forex derivatives; and rupee interest rate derivatives.

Check below the revised timing:

Call/notice/term money – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Market repo in Government Securities – 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Tri-party repo in Government Securities – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Repo in Corporate Bonds-9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills) – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives –9:00 am to 3:30 pm