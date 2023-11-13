Newcomer frenzy in options market worrisome: NSE chief Chauhan
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, terms the fetish for derivatives, particularly options, among new investors ‘worrisome’. He said newcomers should focus on long-term investment instead of dabbling in derivatives.
Mumbai: Newcomers to the equities market should focus on long-term investment instead of dabbling in derivatives, especially if they lack the expertise in trading on futures and options (F&O), said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE.
