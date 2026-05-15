Why India's new hybrid gold products may not be the right investment fit

However, if individuals have to collect the gold, they have to take the delivery from these vaults or withdrawal centres. Now the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) says all branches of vault managers can also act as delivery centres. There are only two vault managers in India—Sequels Logistics Pvt Ltd and Brinks’ India Pvt Ltd. Sequel has branches in only 75 cities in India, as per the company’s website, while the number for Brinks is not known.