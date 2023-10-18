Next Year Promises to Be Better For Bond Investors, AllianceBernstein Says — Interview
Bond investors should enjoy much better returns in 2024 as economies weaken and central banks cut interest rates, John Taylor, director for global multi-sector at AllianceBernstein, told Dow Jones Newswires.
