Markets
NGOs eye social stock exchanges, but compliance barriers remain
Nehal Chaliawala , Sneha Shah 5 min read 23 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Summary
- Earlier this month, Swades Foundation raised ₹10 crore from the SSE of the National Stock Exchange, with Screwvala calling the process of reaching out to donors the “equivalent of a book-building exercise”
Mumbai: A record fundraise by Ronnie Screwvala-led Swades Foundation has rekindled interest among non-profits to list on social stock exchanges (SSEs) to raise money, even as stringent compliance requirements hold many back from taking the leap.
