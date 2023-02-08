NHPC declares interim divided even as net profit declines nearly 13%
- NHPC shares were trading nearly a per cent lower at ₹40 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC Ltd has posted a nearly 13% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹776 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 for the current fiscal (Q3 FY23), as compared to ₹888 crore in the year-ago quarter. Shares of NHPC were trading nearly a per cent lower at ₹40 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
