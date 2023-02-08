NHPC declares interim divided even as net profit declines nearly 13%

“Payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14% ( ₹1.40/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the financial year 2022-23. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, the Board has fixed 17.02.2023 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013," the company informed in the exchange filing.