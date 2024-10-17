NHPC share are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.49%

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 88.19 and closed at ₹ 87.49. The stock reached a high of ₹ 88.81 and a low of ₹ 87.10 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:04 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹87.54, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81162.98, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹88.81 and a low of ₹87.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 90.99 10 91.72 20 93.11 50 95.46 100 99.62 300 93.05

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -63.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.46 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in to 8.96% in the quarter.