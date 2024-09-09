NHPC share are down by -2%, Nifty up by 0.17%

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 95.84 and closed at ₹ 94.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 96.05 and a low of ₹ 93.81 during the session.

At 09 Sep 11:06 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹94.15, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81350.81, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹96.05 and a low of ₹93.81 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 97.98 10 96.87 20 96.60 50 101.37 100 99.85 300 88.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹97.83, ₹99.59, & ₹100.76, whereas it has key support levels at ₹94.9, ₹93.73, & ₹91.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -41.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.82% with a target price of ₹97.75.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in june quarter.