NHPC share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.12%

At 13 Sep 11:06 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹95.75, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82897.9, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹96.5 and a low of ₹95.19 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 95.72 10 96.43 20 96.14 50 101.08 100 99.97 300 89.15

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -59.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.49 .

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.