NHPC share are up by 0.65%, Nifty up by 0.12%

NHPC share are up by 0.65%, Nifty up by 0.12%

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 95.08 and closed at 95.52. The stock reached a high of 96.27 and a low of 95.08, indicating some volatility within the trading range.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:17 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 95.52, 0.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81725.6, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 96.27 and a low of 95.08 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
597.98
1096.87
2096.60
50101.37
10099.85
30088.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.94, 97.11, & 98.18, whereas it has key support levels at 93.7, 92.63, & 91.46.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -57.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.33% with a target price of 97.75.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in june quarter.

NHPC share price has gained 0.65% today to trade at 95.52 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.2% each respectively.

