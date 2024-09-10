NHPC share are up by 0.65%, Nifty up by 0.12%

At 10 Sep 11:17 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹95.52, 0.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81725.6, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹96.27 and a low of ₹95.08 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|97.98
|10
|96.87
|20
|96.60
|50
|101.37
|100
|99.85
|300
|88.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹95.94, ₹97.11, & ₹98.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹93.7, ₹92.63, & ₹91.46.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -57.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58%
The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in june quarter.
NHPC share price has gained 0.65% today to trade at ₹95.52 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as