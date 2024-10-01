NHPC share are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.09%

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:15 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹95, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84116.72, down by -0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹95.56 and a low of ₹94.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 93.83 10 94.44 20 95.45 50 98.49 100 100.21 300 91.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹96.01, ₹96.99, & ₹97.79, whereas it has key support levels at ₹94.23, ₹93.43, & ₹92.45.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -68.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.11% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.