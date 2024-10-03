Hello User
Business News/ Markets / NHPC share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -1.49%

Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 93.18 and closed at 93.87. The stock reached a high of 94.30 and a low of 92.93 during the session.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 93.87, -1.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82937.74, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 94.3 and a low of 92.93 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
594.30
1094.39
2095.30
5097.86
100100.12
30091.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.53, 96.02, & 96.48, whereas it has key support levels at 94.58, 94.12, & 93.63.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -55.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.33% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

NHPC share price down -1.22% today to trade at 93.87 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, SJVN are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.49% & -1.58% each respectively.

