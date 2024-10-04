NHPC share are up by 0.19%, Nifty up by 0.38%

NHPC Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 92.13 and closed at ₹ 93.17. The stock reached a high of ₹ 93.38 and a low of ₹ 91.05 during the session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 94.30 10 94.39 20 95.30 50 97.86 100 100.12 300 91.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹93.85, ₹94.83, & ₹95.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹92.33, ₹91.79, & ₹90.81.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.84 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.11% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.