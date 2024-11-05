NHPC Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -4.28%, Nifty down by -0.54%

NHPC Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 83.29 and closed at 79.71. The stock reached a high of 83.30 and a low of 79.50 during the trading session.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
NHPCShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
NHPCShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

NHPC Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 79.71, -4.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78318.4, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 83.3 and a low of 79.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
581.66
1080.57
2084.95
5091.23
10096.85
30093.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 84.53, 85.76, & 87.02, whereas it has key support levels at 82.04, 80.78, & 79.55.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -22.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.15 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.69% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price down -4.28% today to trade at 79.71 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power, SJVN are falling today, but its peers Adani Energy Solutions, NLC India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.59% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
