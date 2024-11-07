NHPC Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: NHPC share price are up by 1.12%, Nifty down by -1.06%

NHPC Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:25 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹84.83, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79470.3, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹85.57 and a low of ₹83.88 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 82.52 10 80.70 20 84.59 50 90.98 100 96.66 300 93.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹85.58, ₹86.8, & ₹89.26, whereas it has key support levels at ₹81.9, ₹79.44, & ₹78.22.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -16.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 23.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.35% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.