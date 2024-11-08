Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / NHPC Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -2.86%, Nifty down by -0.24%

NHPC Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -2.86%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 81.41 and closed at 82.11. The stock reached a high of 82.79 and a low of 80.34 during the day. Overall, NHPC experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

NHPCShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

NHPC Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 82.11, -2.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79349.22, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 82.79 and a low of 80.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
582.44
1080.85
2084.07
5090.62
10096.44
30094.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 85.46, 86.42, & 87.25, whereas it has key support levels at 83.67, 82.84, & 81.88.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was 16.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.58 & P/B is at 2.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.13% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price down -2.86% today to trade at 82.11 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, Torrent Power, SJVN, NLC India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.