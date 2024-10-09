Hello User
NHPC share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.63%

NHPC Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 91.67 and closed at 91.22. The stock reached a high of 93.19 and a low of 90.81 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 91.22, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81882.88, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 93.19 and a low of 90.81 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
593.31
1093.57
2094.33
5097.05
100100.01
30092.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 92.23, 93.83, & 96.09, whereas it has key support levels at 88.37, 86.11, & 84.51.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -55.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.34% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

NHPC share price up 0.66% today to trade at 91.22 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy, Torrent Power, SJVN are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.63% & 0.3% each respectively.

