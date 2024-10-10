Hello User
NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 92.93 and closed at 91.58. The stock reached a high of 92.93 and a low of 91.45 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:04 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 91.58, -0.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81737.72, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 92.93 and a low of 91.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
592.45
1093.21
2094.06
5096.81
10099.98
30092.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 93.18, 94.36, & 95.52, whereas it has key support levels at 90.84, 89.68, & 88.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -69.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.92% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

NHPC share price down -0.66% today to trade at 91.58 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.26% & 0.33% each respectively.

