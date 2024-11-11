NHPC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -2.21%, Nifty up by 0.75%

NHPC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 82.46 and closed at ₹ 80.51. The stock reached a high of ₹ 82.46 and a low of ₹ 80.31 during the session.

NHPC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹80.51, -2.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79955.39, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹82.46 and a low of ₹80.31 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 82.84 10 82.25 20 82.91 50 89.87 100 95.87 300 94.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹83.34, ₹84.26, & ₹85.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹80.95, ₹79.48, & ₹78.56.

NHPC Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -41.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.84 & P/B is at 2.06. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.48% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.