NHPC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -2.34%, Nifty down by -0.65%

At 13 Nov 11:19 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹78.87, -2.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78143.52, down by -0.68%. The stock has hit a high of ₹80.79 and a low of ₹78.11 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 82.84 10 82.25 20 82.91 50 89.87 100 95.87 300 94.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹81.69, ₹82.57, & ₹83.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹80.28, ₹79.75, & ₹78.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.31 & P/B is at 2.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.72% with a target price of ₹96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.