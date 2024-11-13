Hello User
Business News/ Markets / NHPC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -2.34%, Nifty down by -0.65%

NHPC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -2.34%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at 80.79 and closed at 78.87. The highest price during the day was 80.79, while the lowest price reached 78.11. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

NHPCShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

NHPC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:19 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 78.87, -2.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78143.52, down by -0.68%. The stock has hit a high of 80.79 and a low of 78.11 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
582.84
1082.25
2082.91
5089.87
10095.87
30094.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 81.69, 82.57, & 83.1, whereas it has key support levels at 80.28, 79.75, & 78.87.

NHPC Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.31 & P/B is at 2.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.72% with a target price of 96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price down -2.34% today to trade at 78.87 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Energy Solutions, SJVN are falling today, but its peers JSW Energy, Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.68% each respectively.

