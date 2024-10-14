NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 0.05%, Nifty up by 0.55%

NHPC Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 91.39 and closed at 90.98. The stock reached a high of 91.64 and a low of 90.93 during the day.

Published 14 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today on 14 Oct 11:02: At 14 Oct 11:02 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 90.98, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81832.78, up by 0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 91.64 and a low of 90.93 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
590.98
1092.63
2093.54
5096.05
10099.78
30092.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 91.47, 91.98, & 92.72, whereas it has key support levels at 90.22, 89.48, & 88.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -80.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.62% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

NHPC share price up 0.05% today to trade at 90.98 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, SJVN are falling today, but its peers Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.55% & 0.55% each respectively.

First Published: 14 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 0.05%, Nifty up by 0.55%

    Popular in Markets

