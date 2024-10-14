NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 0.05%, Nifty up by 0.55%

NHPC Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 91.39 and closed at ₹ 90.98. The stock reached a high of ₹ 91.64 and a low of ₹ 90.93 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:02 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹90.98, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81832.78, up by 0.55%. The stock has hit a high of ₹91.64 and a low of ₹90.93 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 90.98 10 92.63 20 93.54 50 96.05 100 99.78 300 92.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹91.47, ₹91.98, & ₹92.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹90.22, ₹89.48, & ₹88.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -80.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.62% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.