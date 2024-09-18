NHPC share are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.17%

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹94.88, -0.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83248.44, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹95.93 and a low of ₹94.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 95.04 10 96.22 20 96.28 50 100.78 100 100.17 300 89.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹96.18, ₹96.9, & ₹97.41, whereas it has key support levels at ₹94.95, ₹94.44, & ₹93.72.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -74.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.54 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.02% with a target price of ₹97.75.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.