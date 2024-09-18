NHPC share are down by -0.66%, Nifty up by 0.17%

NHPC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|95.04
|10
|96.22
|20
|96.28
|50
|100.78
|100
|100.17
|300
|89.78
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹96.18, ₹96.9, & ₹97.41, whereas it has key support levels at ₹94.95, ₹94.44, & ₹93.72.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -74.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.02% with a target price of ₹97.75.
The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
NHPC share price down -0.66% today to trade at ₹94.88 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Rattan India Power, Orient Green Power Company are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.