NHPC share are down by -2.69%, Nifty up by 0.19%

NHPC Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 94.95 and closed at 91.85. The stock reached a high of 95.33 and a low of 91.40 during the day.

Published19 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 91.85, -2.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83132.8, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 95.33 and a low of 91.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
595.13
1095.86
2096.25
50100.62
100100.23
30089.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.47, 96.5, & 97.05, whereas it has key support levels at 93.89, 93.34, & 92.31.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -53.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.24 .

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

NHPC share price down -2.69% today to trade at 91.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, SJVN are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.22% each respectively.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
