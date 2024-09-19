NHPC share are down by -2.69%, Nifty up by 0.19%

NHPC Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 94.95 and closed at ₹ 91.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 95.33 and a low of ₹ 91.40 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹91.85, -2.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83132.8, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹95.33 and a low of ₹91.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 95.13 10 95.86 20 96.25 50 100.62 100 100.23 300 89.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹95.47, ₹96.5, & ₹97.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹93.89, ₹93.34, & ₹92.31.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -53.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.24 .



The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.