NHPC share are up by 0.7%, Nifty up by 1.19%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|95.14
|10
|95.43
|20
|96.13
|50
|100.43
|100
|100.27
|300
|90.17
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹94.41, ₹96.73, & ₹98.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹90.58, ₹89.07, & ₹86.75.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -57.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58%
The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
NHPC share price has gained 0.7% today to trade at ₹93.26 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
