NHPC share are up by 0.7%, Nifty up by 1.19%

NHPC Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 92.98 and closed at 93.26. The stock reached a high of 93.66 and a low of 92.25 during the day.

Published20 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates
NHPC Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 93.26, 0.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84429.19, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of 93.66 and a low of 92.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
595.14
1095.43
2096.13
50100.43
100100.27
30090.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 94.41, 96.73, & 98.24, whereas it has key support levels at 90.58, 89.07, & 86.75.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -57.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.69 .

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

NHPC share price has gained 0.7% today to trade at 93.26 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.19% & 1.5% each respectively.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNHPC share are up by 0.7%, Nifty up by 1.19%

