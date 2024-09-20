NHPC share are up by 0.7%, Nifty up by 1.19%

NHPC Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 92.98 and closed at ₹ 93.26. The stock reached a high of ₹ 93.66 and a low of ₹ 92.25 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹93.26, 0.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84429.19, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹93.66 and a low of ₹92.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 95.14 10 95.43 20 96.13 50 100.43 100 100.27 300 90.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹94.41, ₹96.73, & ₹98.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹90.58, ₹89.07, & ₹86.75.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -57.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.69 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.