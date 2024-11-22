NHPC Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: NHPC share price are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 1.24%

NHPC Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 79 and closed at 79.38. The stock reached a high of 80.55 and a low of 78.90 during the session. Overall, the day's performance showed a slight increase in price, indicating some positive movement despite the fluctuations.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:40 PM IST
NHPCShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
NHPCShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

NHPC Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:40 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 79.38, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78125.31, up by 1.26%. The stock has hit a high of 80.55 and a low of 78.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
579.03
1080.71
2080.71
5087.71
10094.58
30094.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 80.5, 81.64, & 82.83, whereas it has key support levels at 78.17, 76.98, & 75.84.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -66.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.84 & P/B is at 1.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.94% with a target price of 96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.63% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.36% in june to 3.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price up 0.03% today to trade at 79.38 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers SJVN are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.24% & 1.26% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:40 PM IST
