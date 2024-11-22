NHPC Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -0.06%, Nifty up by 0.9%

NHPC Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 79 and closed at ₹ 79.31. The stock reached a high of ₹ 80.55 and a low of ₹ 78.90 during the session, indicating a slight upward movement from the opening price to the closing price.

NHPC Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:59 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹79.31, -0.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77858.75, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹80.55 and a low of ₹78.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 79.03 10 80.71 20 80.71 50 87.71 100 94.58 300 94.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹80.5, ₹81.64, & ₹82.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹78.17, ₹76.98, & ₹75.84.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -68.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.84 & P/B is at 1.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.04% with a target price of ₹96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.63% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.36% in june to 3.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.