Business News/ Markets / NHPC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: NHPC share price are up by 4.39%, Nifty up by 1.69%

NHPC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: NHPC share price are up by 4.39%, Nifty up by 1.69%

NHPC Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 80.81 and closed at 82.60. The stock reached a high of 82.87 and maintained a low of 80.81 throughout the day.

NHPC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024

NHPC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:13 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 82.6, 4.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80423.66, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of 82.87 and a low of 80.81 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
578.98
1080.16
2080.79
5087.06
10094.17
30094.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 80.18, 81.2, & 81.86, whereas it has key support levels at 78.5, 77.84, & 76.82.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -43.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.76 & P/B is at 1.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.22% with a target price of 96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.63% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.36% in june to 3.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price has gained 4.39% today to trade at 82.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.69% & 1.65% each respectively.

