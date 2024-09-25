NHPC share are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.08%

NHPC Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 93.61 and closed at ₹ 92.71. The stock reached a high of ₹ 94.07 and a low of ₹ 92.35 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:06 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹92.71, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84893.49, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹94.07 and a low of ₹92.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 95.02 10 94.90 20 95.89 50 100.02 100 100.33 300 90.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹94.06, ₹94.71, & ₹95.09, whereas it has key support levels at ₹93.03, ₹92.65, & ₹92.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -61.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.44% with a target price of ₹97.75.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.