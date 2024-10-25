Hello User
NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are down by -2.4%, Nifty down by -1.02%

Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 80.48 and closed at 78.16. The stock reached a high of 80.95 and a low of 77.15 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 78.16, -2.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79400.61, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of 80.95 and a low of 77.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
581.59
1085.88
2089.49
5093.31
10098.39
30093.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 81.9, 83.75, & 85.54, whereas it has key support levels at 78.26, 76.47, & 74.62.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was 20.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 22.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.10% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price down -2.4% today to trade at 78.16 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, SJVN, NLC India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.02% & -0.83% each respectively.

