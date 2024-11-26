NHPC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -0.21%, Nifty down by -0.01%

NHPC Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 82.95 and closed at 82.29. The stock reached a high of 82.95 during the day and a low of 81.61. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
NHPCShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
NHPC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024

NHPC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:26 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 82.29, -0.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80034.48, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 82.95 and a low of 81.61 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
578.98
1080.16
2080.79
5087.06
10094.17
30094.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 83.7, 85.03, & 86.47, whereas it has key support levels at 80.93, 79.49, & 78.16.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -54.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.87 & P/B is at 2.06.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.66% with a target price of 96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.63% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.36% in june to 3.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price down -0.21% today to trade at 82.29 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Power, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.01% & -0.09% each respectively.

