NHPC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: NHPC share price are up by 2.29%, Nifty down by -0.01%

NHPC Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for NHPC, the stock opened at 81.48 and closed at 83.14. It reached a high of 83.16 and a low of 80.83 during the trading session. Overall, the stock showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
NHPCShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
NHPCShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

NHPC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:11 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 83.14, 2.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80052.87, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 83.16 and a low of 80.83 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
578.98
1080.16
2080.79
5087.06
10094.17
30094.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 82.37, 83.53, & 84.16, whereas it has key support levels at 80.58, 79.95, & 78.79.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -54.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.46 & P/B is at 2.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.47% with a target price of 96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.63% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.36% in june to 3.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price up 2.29% today to trade at 83.14 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers Tata Power, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.01% & 0.06% each respectively.

