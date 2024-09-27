NHPC share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 0.16%

NHPC Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 93.9 and closed at ₹ 94.44. The stock reached a high of ₹ 94.78 and a low of ₹ 93.2 during the session.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:15 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹94.44, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85828.03, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹94.78 and a low of ₹93.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 93.94 10 94.54 20 95.52 50 99.29 100 100.29 300 90.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹94.22, ₹94.75, & ₹95.76, whereas it has key support levels at ₹92.68, ₹91.67, & ₹91.14.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -68.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.97 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.50% with a target price of ₹97.75.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.