NHPC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: NHPC share price are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -0.71%

NHPC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:20 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹83.28, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79463.48, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹84.66 and a low of ₹82.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 79.80 10 79.95 20 80.91 50 86.81 100 94.01 300 94.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹83.97, ₹84.97, & ₹86.54, whereas it has key support levels at ₹81.4, ₹79.83, & ₹78.83.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -47.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.06 & P/B is at 2.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.27% with a target price of ₹96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.63% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.36% in june to 3.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.