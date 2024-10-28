NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 1.39%, Nifty up by 1.1%

NHPC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|79.48
|10
|83.57
|20
|88.10
|50
|92.58
|100
|97.95
|300
|93.45
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹80.59, ₹82.67, & ₹84.44, whereas it has key support levels at ₹76.74, ₹74.97, & ₹72.89.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -28.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.87% with a target price of ₹97.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.
NHPC share price up 1.39% today to trade at ₹79.59 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers SJVN, NLC India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.1% & 1.14% each respectively.
