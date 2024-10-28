NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 1.39%, Nifty up by 1.1%

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹79.59, 1.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80306.03, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹80.09 and a low of ₹77.68 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 79.48 10 83.57 20 88.10 50 92.58 100 97.95 300 93.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹80.59, ₹82.67, & ₹84.44, whereas it has key support levels at ₹76.74, ₹74.97, & ₹72.89.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -28.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.82 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.87% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.