NHPC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: NHPC share price are down by -2.32%, Nifty up by 0.71%

NHPC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹81.61, -2.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79807.97, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹83.78 and a low of ₹81.32 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 80.43 10 79.85 20 81.05 50 86.55 100 93.81 300 94.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹84.62, ₹85.79, & ₹86.91, whereas it has key support levels at ₹82.33, ₹81.21, & ₹80.04.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -22.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% & ROA of 4.05% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.23 & P/B is at 2.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.63% with a target price of ₹96.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.63% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.36% in june to 3.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.