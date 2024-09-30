NHPC share are down by -0.33%, Nifty down by -1.07%

NHPC Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 95.44 and closed at ₹ 94.96. The stock reached a high of ₹ 96.15 and a low of ₹ 94.41 during the session.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹94.96, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹96.15 and a low of ₹94.41 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 93.83 10 94.44 20 95.45 50 98.49 100 100.21 300 91.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹96.73, ₹97.79, & ₹99.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹93.88, ₹92.09, & ₹91.03.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -33.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.50 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.94% with a target price of ₹97.75.

The company has a 67.40% promoter holding, 5.22% MF holding, & 8.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.74% in march to 5.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.80% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.