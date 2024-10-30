NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 2.72%, Nifty down by -0.06%

NHPC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|78.87
|10
|82.36
|20
|87.29
|50
|92.26
|100
|97.67
|300
|93.64
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹81.61, ₹82.52, & ₹84.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹79.02, ₹77.34, & ₹76.43.
NHPC Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -43.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.21% with a target price of ₹97.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.
NHPC share price up 2.72% today to trade at ₹82.76 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers SJVN, NLC India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.09% each respectively.