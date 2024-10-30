NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 2.72%, Nifty down by -0.06%

NHPC Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹ 80.76 and closed at ₹ 82.76. The stock reached a high of ₹ 82.78 and a low of ₹ 79.89 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, NHPC shares are trading at price ₹82.76, 2.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80295.59, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹82.78 and a low of ₹79.89 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 78.87 10 82.36 20 87.29 50 92.26 100 97.67 300 93.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹81.61, ₹82.52, & ₹84.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹79.02, ₹77.34, & ₹76.43.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -43.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 22.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.21% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.