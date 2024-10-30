Hello User
NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 2.72%, Nifty down by -0.06%

NHPC Share Price Today on : NHPC share are up by 2.72%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 80.76 and closed at 82.76. The stock reached a high of 82.78 and a low of 79.89 during the day.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, NHPC shares are trading at price 82.76, 2.72% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80295.59, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 82.78 and a low of 79.89 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
578.87
1082.36
2087.29
5092.26
10097.67
30093.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 81.61, 82.52, & 84.2, whereas it has key support levels at 79.02, 77.34, & 76.43.

NHPC Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NHPC was -43.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.58% .The current P/E of the stock is at 22.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.21% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.99% MF holding, & 9.38% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 5.22% in june to 4.99% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.96% in june to 9.38% in the september quarter.

NHPC share price up 2.72% today to trade at 82.76 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Energy, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers SJVN, NLC India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.09% each respectively.

