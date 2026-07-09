Nifty 50 companies set for strongest revenue growth in 3 years, but margins to come under pressure

Against the backdrop of war and global uncertainty, expectations for the first quarter of FY27 were grim. Yet, India's blue-chip companies may be on track for their strongest top line performance in almost three years, driven largely by higher commodity prices, selective price hikes and a favourable base.
Projections from brokerages Mint reached out to show that the top line of the Nifty 50 companies is expected to grow about 17% year-on-year in the three months ended June, almost thrice the pace in Q1 of FY26.
However, their profits won’t mirror this performance. Profit growth is expected to edge up to 9% from 7.5% a year ago, with higher crude oil prices inflating input costs and keeping the bottom-line growth subdued. Renewed tensions in West Asia have also clouded the FY27 earnings outlook, raising fears of fresh downgrades should crude oil prices remain elevated.