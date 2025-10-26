Nifty's course to record high could be choppy
Summary
Improved earnings prospects due to fiscal and monetary push at home, and easing tariff terms with the US could provide triggers for a fresh high by year-end, say analysts.
Nifty, which is about 2% short of its all-time peak, could hit a record high by year-end and sustain the gains, but analysts predict the journey to the ascent will be choppy: Heavy selling pressure is expected in the 25,900-26,300 zone.
topics
